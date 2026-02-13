Revamp for rapid growth: HMWSSB appoints new Operations Heads

Hyderabad: As part of a major administrative restructuring following the expansion of its jurisdiction up to the Core Urban Region (CURE), the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) saw three new Operations Directors assume charge, along with the appointment of In-charge Chief General Managers (CGMs) for 12 zones. The reorganisation has been undertaken to improve administrative efficiency and service delivery across the expanded operational area. As part of the restructuring, the Water Board has been divided into three regions, Hyderabad Region, Cyberabad Region and Malkajgiri Region and a dedicated Operations Director post has been created for each region.

Accordingly, Vinod Bhargav, who was serving as Director (Operations), has been appointed as Operations Director for the Hyderabad Region. P Srinivas Reddy, who was earlier working as O&M CGM under the new division, has been appointed as Operations Director for the Malkajgiri Region. For the Cyberabad Region, Narayana, who was serving as O&M CGM, has taken charge as Operations Director.

In addition to the appointment of the three Operations Directors, the Water Board’s jurisdiction across the three regions has been further divided into 12 zones to strengthen monitoring and field level administration. In-charge Chief General Managers have been appointed for each of these zones.

Officials currently serving as CGMs Vinod Bhargav, Narayana, Prabhu, P Srinivas Reddy, Nagendra Kumarand Anand Nayak have continued in their roles. Along with them, Prabhakar Rao, John Sharif, Santosh Kumar and Subrahmanyam, who were earlier working as General Managers, have been promoted and appointed as In charge Chief General Managers.

Officials said the restructuring is aimed at ensuring better coordination, faster decision making, and improved water supply and sewerage services in the newly expanded areas. With clearly defined regional and zonal responsibilities, the Water Board expects to enhance accountability and operational efficiency across Hyderabad’s rapidly growing urban and peri urban regions.