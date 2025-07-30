Revanth pitches for eco-friendly and pollution-free Hyd

Hyderabad: The State Government will shortly come out with an action plan to make Hyderabad, an eco-friendly and pollution-free city.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed officials of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department to envisage viable and workable plans to achieve this India first initiative.

To mitigate the pollution levels in the city, he directed officials to relocate all pollution causing industries in the core city to the ORR (outer ring road) limits. Expressing concern at the growing pollution levels in New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, where people were struggling on an everyday basis, Revanth Reddy warned the authorities against such a situation merging in Hyderabad.

At a high-level review of the MA&UD department here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister instructed officials to conduct a detailed first-hand study of all highly polluted cities before drafting plans to develop Hyderabad as the country’s best eco-friendly city.

The measures suggested towards achieving this were in enforcing a blanket ban on single-use plastic and dumping of construction waste strictly in the city limits. Strict action would be taken against those violating the guidelines.

Officials of the respective departments were instructed to prepare comprehensive DPRs on strengthening underground drainage and underground cabling networks.

Revanth Reddy sought to know the status of the Metro Rail works in the Old City and called for expediting the works as funds for the project had been released. He warned that he will not tolerate if there was a delay in approvals of other phases of the Metro rail project.

The Chief Minister advised officials to coordinate with the Union Urban Development Department and ensure that the works are completed expeditiously. He also called for a speedy completion of the elevated corridor from Paradise junction to Shamirpet ORR and the Musi Riverfront project from Himayat Sagar to Gandhi Sarovar.

Revanth Reddy said that a landmark structure like India Gate and Gateway of India should be built as a symbol of the Musi project at Kothwalguda junction on the ORR towards Musi. He wanted bridge-cum-barrages on Musi.

Reviewing the progress of development works of Nehru Zoo Park and Mir Alam Tank, he ordered STPs in front of Mir Alam Tank. Construction of a luxury hotel with modern facilities near the Zoo Park and Mir Alam Tank to allow tourists to get a panoramic view of the two was also discussed in the meeting.

The performance of the Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board was also reviewed. He directed officials to introduce reforms in the supply of water and the sewage system.