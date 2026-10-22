Revanth will continue as CM, says TPCC chief

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud stated that, thanks to the performance of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Congress party will win the upcoming elections, and Revanth Reddy will continue as Chief Minister. He added that there is no rush for a change in leadership, noting that a person from a Backward Class (BC) community will eventually become the Chief Minister in the future.

Expressing confidence, the TPCC chief asserted that, given the welfare schemes implemented by the government and the governance of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Congress party will remain in power not just until 2034, but potentially until 2039. He reiterated that a BC individual will certainly become the Chief Minister of the state, and that this will be made possible only by the Congress party.

Emphasised that while a BC individual will one day lead the state as Chief Minister; Mahesh Kumar Goud, while speaking to a section of media, said that there is no urgency or set deadline regarding this transition.

He remarked that in the Congress party, one can never predict what might happen or when. He also noted that the focus on the BC agenda stems from the vision of Rahul Gandhi.

Regarding Revanth Reddy’s statement that he would remain Chief Minister until 2034, Goud explained that it was intended to instill confidence among the party cadre, and there is nothing wrong with that. He questioned whether the BRS party could ever make a BC person the Chief Minister. Furthermore, he pointed out that the BJP, which claims it would appoint a BC Chief Minister if it came to power, is currently unable to even appoint a person from a BC community as its own state unit president. He stated that while BC leader Bandi Sanjay held the position of state president, Kishan Reddy took over that role—just as he had previously taken the seat once held by Bandaru Dattatreya.