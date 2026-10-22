BJP to counter Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ campaign

Hyderabad: BJP Parliamentary Board member K Laxman on Wednesday said that the BJP would conduct a nationwide ‘Loktantra Bachao - Bheedtantra Hatao’ awareness campaign from October 23 to November 5.

Laxman said that this initiative was a response to the protests and chaos orchestrated by the Congress party led by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, which include allegations of 'vote chori’, opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, and demands for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Laxman remarked that Rahul Gandhi, disregarding the responsibilities of his position as the Leader of the Opposition, had resorted to engaging in low-level, regressive politics.

He stated that with the objective of exposing Rahul Gandhi’s politically motivated agenda, the BJP would conduct consultative dialogues across major cities and assembly constituencies.

These discussions will involve youth, students, influential intellectuals, doctors, lawyers, legal experts, and former judges. He added that the party will organise workshops and essay-writing competitions in educational institutions such as colleges, universities, and schools focusing on the nation’s development and the values enshrined in the Constitution, thereby ensuring the public is well-informed about the realities. The BJP leader stressed that the Constitution was not the private property of any single family or political party, and the public’s trust in it will not be allowed to be undermined.

He noted that country’s Constitution and electoral system, the foundations of the world’s largest democracy were respected globally. However, Rahul Gandhi’s attempts to mislead the youth for his own narrow political interests, at the expense of national interests, will not be permitted to succeed, he said.

He asserted that the Leader of the Opposition must understand that democracy in the country was governed by the Constitution, not by 'mob rule.' He further stated that as India, now the world’s fourth-largest economy advances rapidly, Rahul Gandhi was attempting to erode public trust in constitutional institutions and the electoral process.

He was allegedly using foreign funding to incite violence and chaos, and the BJP intends to expose this reality to raise public awareness. He remarked that the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi are unable to digest the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, having secured three consecutive electoral victories, has provided a clean, untainted administration while serving the nation.