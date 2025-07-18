Riled by mess in HCA, TCA bats for BCCI recognition to new body

Hyderabad: Raising alarm over complete breakdown of governance in Hyderabad Cricket Association and expressing concern over the non-functional and disqualified Apex Council of the HCA with a majority of its members either arrested, absconding, suspended, or under legal scrutiny, the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) has urged the BCCI to recognise the new body.

TCA General Secretary Dharam Guruva Reddy pointed out that the Apex Council, which consists of nine members, currently stands paralyzed due to the following reasons such as President – Arrested, Secretary – Absconding, Treasurer – Arrested, Men’s Players’ Panel Representative – Suspended by the Ethics Office (Conflict of Interest), Women’s Players’ Panel Representative – Suspended by the Ethics Office, Vice President – Conflict of Interest; case pending before the Supreme Court, Joint Secretary – Conflict of Interest; case pending before the Supreme Court (SLP 6779/2021), Nominee from CAG/AG – Not actively involved, Councillor – Present, but unable to function due to lack of quorum.

Guruva Reddy said that this situation makes it legally and ethically impossible for the HCA to hold valid meetings, take decisions, or govern cricketing affairs. The body has lost its legitimacy, and any action taken without proper quorum would stand invalid. In addition, multiple clubs affiliated with HCA — including Sagar Cricket Club, Safilguda Cricket Club, and Acrylic Cricket Club — are also involved in internal disputes, further compounding the crisis. He appealed to the BCCI, the Supreme Court, and other authorities to immediately intervene and initiate corrective action. The administrative collapse of HCA was not only hindering the development of cricket in Hyderabad but also affecting the careers of budding cricketers, coaches, and support staff.