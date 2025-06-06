Road Diversions Implemented as Tarnaka Junction Flyover Closes

The Tarnaka flyover will be inaccessible to vehicles from June 6, 2025. Prior to the decision to close the junction, a trial reopening took place on April 18, 2025, to assess its impact on easing traffic between Osmania University and Lalapet.. The Hyderabad traffic alert showed that maintaining the open status of the junction resulted in serious congestion problems along with safety risks.

Traffic Studies Prompt Closure

Hyderabad police update executed detailed evaluations throughout the trial phase. The team conducted traffic simulation studies and drone-based evaluations while collecting feedback from regular commuters. The study showed that operating the junction was unfeasible because it led to both more traffic congestion and increased accident risks. Traffic officials concluded that shutting the junction would improve safety conditions and enhance traffic movement.

Advisory for Commuters

Due to the closure, commuters should identify alternative paths to prevent travel disruptions. The traffic advisory Hyderabad indicates that drivers will experience better travel conditions by using different routes during busy travel times. The authorities advise road users to stay alert and anticipate traffic build-up on nearby roads caused by this closure.

The Tarnaka junction Hyderabad road closure is an element of Hyderabad's continuous traffic management strategies. High-traffic areas of the city have been challenged by safety issues and congestion problems. The Hyderabad Traffic Police seek to enhance safety for all road users while addressing congestion problems through this closure strategy.

