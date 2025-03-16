Roundtable stresses upskilling youths to meet health sector needs

Hyderabad: State Department of Employment & Training (DET) in collaboration with Centre for Good Governance (CGG) has organized an Industrial Roundtable Conference on Life Sciences Sector with a theme ‘Skilling Telangana for Brighter Future’.

Special Chief Secretary to Labour and Employment department Sanjay Kumar said that the government focused in strengthening the skill ecosystem specifically revamping the Industrial Training Institutions (ITIs) and endeavors to make the private players a key stakeholder in their management. Skills are being imparted to youth in life sciences related sectors, he said, adding that the primary objective of the Industrial Roundtables is to bridge the existing gap in the skill training programmes offered by various government departments to meet the industry requirements. The meeting addressed the major challenges and requirement of skills required to be engaged in Life sciences sectors including pharma, medical and biotechnological sectors. The conference brought together experts from the government and industry to discuss skills requirements and gaps, training and re-training, movement of people, entrepreneurship and business skills.

The delegates for the conference were higher management representatives from reputed organisations of KIMS Group, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Continental Hospitals, Sai Life Sciences etc. apart from representation from Life Sciences Sector Skill Council, Biotechnology Incubation Centre at Genome Valley.