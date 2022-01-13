RTC driver dies after bus rams into container at Hyderabad outskirts

An APSRTC bus driver was dead on the spot after the bus they were in rammed into the container from the rear on the wee hours of Thursday in Jadcherla of Mahabubnagar district.



Going into details, the bus from Tirupati depot was heading to Hyderabad from Tirupati when the speeding bus rammed into container from the rear end. The bus driver suffered serious head injuries on died on the spot. Also, seven passengers who were inside the bus were also injured and were shifted to a private hospital in Mahabubnagar.

The police suspect that the accident took place due to the dense fog which reduced visibility of the road.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation.