Sabitha inaugurates KVRSS mobile science lab

Hyderabad: State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Monday inaugurated KVRSS Mobile Science Lab at the premises of Commissioner and Director of School Education, Lakdikapul, Hyderabad. The minister appreciated the cause taken up by KVRSS and assured support from the Ministry.

Speaking on the occasion Sabitha suggested that the vehicle should be sent to schools in various districts of Telangana for promotion of science in the schools. She appreciated the mission of KVRSS Society for promoting science. She assured all the necessary help from the State government.

The Secretary of Education, Telangana, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Commissioner and Director of School Education, Telangana, A Sridevasena, graced the occasion.

KVRSS Mobile Science Lab is an innovative initiative in the field of science for hands-on-activities of different models and equipment to facilitate easy learning of science concepts by school students. It has been fabricated on a Eicher bus chassis and is equipped with all necessary equipment and models for learning science for classes 7 to 10.

The bus is equipped with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics models and demonstration kits depicting various scientific concepts and equipment for various projects. The bus also has a built-in audio-visual facility.

The bus is planned to go around schools and adjoining areas and in the twin cities to interact with students.