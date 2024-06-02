Southwest Monsoon Arrives in Andhra Pradesh, Rains Expected

The Southwest Monsoon has entered Rayalaseema and Nellore districts of Andhra Pradesh, three days ahead of schedule, according to Meteorological Department officials. The officials have stated that the Monsoon is expected to spread to the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the next three days.



There is a possibility of heavy rains with thunder and lightning scattered in various parts of Andhra Pradesh. The officials have also mentioned that areas experiencing dry weather may see some precipitation. Sunanda, a weather department official, has stated that the first good rains of the year are likely to occur.

The early arrival of the Southwest Monsoon has brought relief to farmers and residents in the region, who have been eagerly waiting for the much-needed rainfall. The authorities are urging caution as heavy rains may lead to flooding in low-lying areas. Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid traveling during heavy rainfall to ensure their safety.