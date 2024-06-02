Ghananga Padendla Festival District Chief Justice Patil Vasanth

Badradri kothagudem distic: Bhadradri Kothagudem distic On the occasion of Telangana Independence Day, Telangana Independence Day celebrations were grandly organized under the auspices of Bar Association in Kothagudem court premises.

First District Chief Justice Patil Vasant unfurled the national flag. Later, the repaired library hall was reopened. On this occasion the bar President of the association Lakkineni Satyanarayana said that he remembered the martyrs who fought for the formation of our Telangana state who made many sacrifices for our language, dialect, culture and self-governing power.

To the policemen who assisted indirectly He thanked everyone who participated in the collective strike by name. Bar association honors lawyers with thirty years of experience in the legal profession. Judges and others participated in this program.