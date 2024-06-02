Live
- 13 Lok Sabha, 86 Assembly candidates to test luck today
- Counting of votes begins soon AP
- All set for counting of votes in Vizianagaram
- Seminar held on Malaria prevention
- Counting centres turn into fortresses
- Be vigilant, alert, Naidu tells counting agents
- Nitrogen pressure reducing stations to cut cost, up productivity
- Over 11,000 poll-related FIRs registered in Andhra Pradesh
- Very hopeful of positive results: Sonia Gandhi
- Nadda holds meet with top BJP leaders
Just In
Ghananga Padendla Festival District Chief Justice Patil Vasanth
Bhadradri Kothagudem distic On the occasion of Telangana Independence Day, Telangana Independence Day celebrations were grandly organized under the auspices of Bar Association in Kothagudem court premises.
Badradri kothagudem distic: Bhadradri Kothagudem distic On the occasion of Telangana Independence Day, Telangana Independence Day celebrations were grandly organized under the auspices of Bar Association in Kothagudem court premises.
First District Chief Justice Patil Vasant unfurled the national flag. Later, the repaired library hall was reopened. On this occasion the bar President of the association Lakkineni Satyanarayana said that he remembered the martyrs who fought for the formation of our Telangana state who made many sacrifices for our language, dialect, culture and self-governing power.
To the policemen who assisted indirectly He thanked everyone who participated in the collective strike by name. Bar association honors lawyers with thirty years of experience in the legal profession. Judges and others participated in this program.