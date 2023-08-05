Live
- Etela Rajender slams Telangana govt. for spreading lies on governor
- GMC taken up development works with 200 cr: Mayor
- Confusion over SP Sudheer Kumar Reddy's deputation
- Tension prevails in Srikalahasti ahead of TDP chief’s visit
- AP DGP orders inquiry on Punganur clashes, says will not tolerate violence
- British diplomat comes with a book titled ‘75 years, 75 women, 75 words’
- YSRCP-TDP cadres clash ahead of Naidu roadshow
- Telangana Assembly meetings begin, Congress, BJP gives adjournment resolutions
- Nothing announces an affordable sub-brand called CMF by Nothing
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 05 August, 2023
Sale of National Flags from post offices
The Department of Posts has taken the Project on Sale of National Flags under "Har Ghar Campaign" from Post Offices. Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign is coming under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
Hyderabad: The Department of Posts has taken the Project on Sale of National Flags under "Har Ghar Campaign" from Post Offices. Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign is coming under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. It aims to encourage people to celebrate the 76th Independence Day by bringing the National Flag Home and hosting it. Cost of each flag is Rs 25 only available at all Post offices. Customers can place orders for the National Flag on the ePostoffice Portal. Link for purchase of National Flags is available on Home Page of ePostoffice Portal and on website on India Post i.c. www.indiapost.gov.in.
