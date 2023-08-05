Sale of National Flags from post offices

Hyderabad: The Department of Posts has taken the Project on Sale of National Flags under "Har Ghar Campaign" from Post Offices. Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign is coming under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. It aims to encourage people to celebrate the 76th Independence Day by bringing the National Flag Home and hosting it. Cost of each flag is Rs 25 only available at all Post offices. Customers can place orders for the National Flag on the ePostoffice Portal. Link for purchase of National Flags is available on Home Page of ePostoffice Portal and on website on India Post i.c. www.indiapost.gov.in.