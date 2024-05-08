Sameer fires salvo at Asad for amassing huge wealth

Hyderabad: While questioning the ‘exponential growth’ in the wealth of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress candidate Sameer Waliullah alleged that the Hyderabad MP made a fortune and turned billionaire at the expense of the constituency's voters. He made these remarks during a media briefing on Tuesday, ahead of a massive bike rally in the Karwan constituency.

Congress senior leaders, including Karwan in-charge Osman Ali Hajiri and others, participated in the rally and public meeting. Waliullah Sameer highlighted the stark contrast between the growing fortunes of some political leaders and the persistent poverty among their constituents. "Hyderabad will remain a constituency of poor voters, but rich leaders if MIM or BJP wins," he stated, emphasising that only a Congress win could bring tangible benefits to the people.

The bike rally, starting from Tolichowki crossroads near Rumaan Hotel, covered a long route through several locations, including Seven Tombs, Golconda Fort, and Langar Houz, before culminating at Puranapool crossroads. The event attracted a significant turnout and was followed by a large public meeting at TolichowkiChowrasta.

Waliullah Sameer pointed to the exponential growth in MIM President Asaduddin Owaisi's declared assets over the last 20 years as a Member of Parliament. According to him, Owaisi's declared assets increased from Rs 39.02 lakh in 2004 to Rs 93.02 lakh in 2009, Rs 4.06 crore in 2014, Rs 13 crore in 2019, and Rs 19 crore in 2024.

This represents a nearly 49-fold increase in assets since 2004. He criticised Owaisi's extravagant lifestyle, pointing out that while the MIM leader built a lavish residence on four acres of land, nearly 84 per cent of Muslims in the Old City live in homes smaller than 100 square feet. "Hyderabad's voters deserve better. MIM leaders have become billionaires while the city's poor remain just as poor," Sameer added.