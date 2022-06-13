Sangareddy, Siddipet get new Collectors

Hyderabad: The state government on Sunday issued orders transferring District Collectors and Additional Collectors.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner A Sharath has been transferred and posted as Sangareddy Collector, while M Hanumantha Rao, who was the District Collector, has been posted as Panchayat Raj Director.

Nalgonda District Collector Patil Prashant Jeevan is transferred and posted as Siddipet Collector. Nalgonda Additional Collector (local bodies) Rahul Sharma is placed in full additional charge of the post of Collector and District Magistrate, Nalgonda, until further orders.

Jogulamba-Gadwal Additional Collector (local bodies) Koya Sree Harsha is placed in full additional charge of the post of Collector relieving Shaik Yasmeen Basha from full additional charge of the said post. Additional Collector (local bodies) Komaram Bheem-Asifabad Karnati Varun Reddy has been transferred and posted as Utnoor ITDA Project Officer in place of Ankit, who has been transferred and posted as ITDA Eturunagaram Project Officer.

The 2019 batch IAS officer Chahat Bajpai, who is waiting for posting, was posted as Komaram Bheem-Asifabad District Additional Collector (local bodies).