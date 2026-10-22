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Sanitation workers’ welfare, safety reviewed
In Short
The meeting was attended by Vikas Mahato, Zonal Commissioner, LB Nagar Zone, and other senior officials.
Hyderabad: Hardeep Singh Gill, Member of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, Government of India, reviewed the welfare, safety and service conditions of sanitation workers and the maintenance of Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) toilets with Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) officials on Wednesday.
The meeting was attended by Vikas Mahato, Zonal Commissioner, LB Nagar Zone, and other senior officials.
Key issues discussed included timely payment of salaries, insurance coverage, welfare benefits, recruitment procedures and proper maintenance of BOT toilets across the corporation limits.
During the review, Gill stressed the need to ensure timely salary payments and provide sanitation workers with insurance coverage and eligible welfare benefits in accordance with government rules and guidelines.
Officials were also advised to ensure a safe, dignified and supportive working environment for sanitation workers.
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