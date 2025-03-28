Live
Scam Alert: Beware of Fake Electricity Bill Scams in Hyderabad
Scammers are targeting Hyderabad residents with fraudulent messages threatening power disconnection unless immediate payment is made. Learn how to identify and avoid these scams.
Scammers in Hyderabad are targeting power consumers as they are fraudulently sending WhatsApp messages claiming that the electricity will be disconnected if immediate payment is not made. Scammers con users by requesting bank details or they direct you to fake payment links.
The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) has issued an alert urging people not to respond to such messages and share any personal details. The DISOCM also clarified that they do they ask for bank details.
It also clarified that they don't disconnect the power supply at night time..
Urging people to remain vigilant, TGSPDCL requested users to pay bills by visiting the official TGSPDCL website or mobile app.
For any queries or concerns, people can contact TGSPDCL directly via email at [email protected] or call 1912.