SCR chief honours dedicated staff with safety awards

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava has presented the “Employee of the Month” safety awards for October 2026 to ten outstanding railway workers. The presentation took place during a high-level safety review meeting at Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad, attended by senior leadership and Divisional Railway Managers from Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Nanded.

The recipients spanning key operational roles including three station masters, a mail loco pilot, an assistant loco pilot, a section controller, a track maintainer, a traction distribution technician, and two pointsmen were recognized for their exceptional alertness and dedication in preventing potential hazards. Congratulating the awardees, Srivastava emphasized that their vigilance serves to motivate the wider workforce to maintain strict safety standards across the network.

Alongside the ceremony, the General Manager conducted a comprehensive review of train operations, issuing strict directives for operational compliance across all departments. He ordered rigorous execution of essential maintenance tasks, specifically highlighting signalling checks, cable upkeep, and safety enforcement at level crossings. To ensure sustained vigilance, Srivastava further instructed railway officials to step up regular safety drives and conduct mandatory night inspections to guarantee safe passage for passenger and freight services.