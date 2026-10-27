273 relief centres readied in Krishna dist

Machilipatnam: Krishna district administration has stepped up precautionary measures in view of Cyclone Arnab, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds from the afternoon of October 27 through October 28. District collector DK Balaji on Monday urged people to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel and follow official safety advisories.

Addressing a press conference at the Collectorate in Machilipatnam, the Collector said winds reaching speeds of 115 to 120 kmph were likely during the cyclone’s impact. Schools and Anganwadi centres in the district would remain closed on October 27 and 28 as a precautionary measure.

He advised people to remain indoors as far as possible and venture out only in emergencies. Travelling on two-wheelers during heavy rain and strong winds, standing under trees and entering vulnerable areas should be avoided, he said.

Balaji said 273 relief centres had been readied for residents of low-lying and flood-prone areas and those living in kutcha houses. People should move to designated centres without delay when advised by officials, as postponing evacuation could endanger lives.

Special teams had been formed to remove uprooted trees and clear roads, with power saws and earth-moving machinery, including JCBs, kept ready. To address possible electricity disruptions, spare poles, conductors and technical personnel had been made available at substations to facilitate prompt restoration of power supplies.

The collector warned that heavy rainfall could damage roads, cause flooding and disrupt traffic. He urged people to observe warning signs and never attempt to cross roads with flowing floodwater, as they risked being swept away.Control rooms had been established at district and divisional levels to coordinate emergency responses. Residents can contact the following numbers for assistance. District Collectorate: 08672-252399, Machilipatnam RDO office: 08672-252486, Vuyyuru RDO office: 08676-232589, Gudivada RDO office: 08674-243698. He said control rooms had also been set up at all mandal tahsildar offices.

Balaji said the cyclone might cross the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, though its exact landfall location remained uncertain. He urged people not to panic, but to remain vigilant, rely on official information and cooperate with the administration to prevent loss of life.