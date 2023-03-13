SCR earns `200cr from ticket checking drive

South Central Railways (SCR) has achieved the highest ever revenue of Rs 200.17 crores, from 28.27 lakh cases booked against irregular travel and un-booked luggage. The previous best revenue earned in the ticket checking area was Rs 154.29 crores in 2019-20.





According to SCR officials, ticket checking in railways plays an essential role in arresting ticketless and irregular travel. It acts as a deterrent effect on regular defaulters, thus paving the way for increasing the booking window sales of railways. The ticket checking is important for creating awareness among the general public about the need for having valid travel authority. It also helps to guide and educate the public about the ease and comfort of traveling with genuine tickets.





"The various measures have been taken in recent times to improve passenger traffic by proliferating convenient ways of purchasing tickets through the UTS mobile App, ATVM Machines near booking counters, and displaying QR codes near the counters. All these measures along with relentless efforts of ticket checking staff have helped in improving ticket sales thereby leading to an increase in passenger Revenue.





So far in this financial year, SCR has earned the highest ever passenger revenue of Rs 4825.72 crores besides the highest revenue in ticket checking," said a senior officer, SCR. Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR has stated that ticket checking is a solid mechanism that helps in curtailing irregular travel and also helps in building confidence among genuine rail passengers besides improving the positive image of railways.