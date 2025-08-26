SCR GM presents safety awards

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava presented “Employee of the Month” safety awards to 11 employees for July 2025 during a safety review meeting at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad on Monday.

These awards are given to staff who demonstrated a high level of alertness in preventing unsafe conditions. The awardees, from various safety categories such as Loco Pilots, Gatemen, and Train Managers, belonged to the Hyderabad (2), Guntur (4), Vijayawada (4), and Guntakal (1) divisions. The General Manager congratulated the awardees, stating that their dedication and vigilance will inspire others to ensure safe train operations.

Reviewing the safety protocols for station redevelopment works under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, the SCR General Manager instructed Divisional Railway Managers to strictly follow the rules to ensure passenger safety. He also directed officials to be vigilant during the monsoon season and to take all necessary safety measures for construction activities, including the movement of heavy vehicles and cranes.

Regarding track safety, Srivastava instructed officials to create an action plan for the best use of track machines and tower cars to strengthen safety and avoid punctuality loss.