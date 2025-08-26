Live
- Researchers Flag Prompt Injection Flaw in Perplexity’s AI Browser Comet, Raise Security Concerns
- Bihar cabinet clears Rs 1,200 crore land acquisition for industrial development
- Coolie Day 12 Earnings: Rajinikanth film faces significant dip at the start of the week.
- PM Modi flags off first 'Made in India' e-Vitara, to be exported to 100 countries
- GST Authority sends tax demand, penalty of over Rs 40 cr to Eternal
- Chennai Police Officer Faces Backlash For Victim-Blaming Comment To Woman Feeding Stray Dogs
- Congress woman panchayat member’s suicide sparks political row in Kerala
- NASA’s Webb Reveals Stunning View of Interstellar Comet
- How Do Personal Loan Apps Work?
- Traffic suspended on Jammu-Srinagar national highway
SCR GM presents safety awards
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava presented “Employee of the Month” safety awards to 11 employees for...
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava presented “Employee of the Month” safety awards to 11 employees for July 2025 during a safety review meeting at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad on Monday.
These awards are given to staff who demonstrated a high level of alertness in preventing unsafe conditions. The awardees, from various safety categories such as Loco Pilots, Gatemen, and Train Managers, belonged to the Hyderabad (2), Guntur (4), Vijayawada (4), and Guntakal (1) divisions. The General Manager congratulated the awardees, stating that their dedication and vigilance will inspire others to ensure safe train operations.
Reviewing the safety protocols for station redevelopment works under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, the SCR General Manager instructed Divisional Railway Managers to strictly follow the rules to ensure passenger safety. He also directed officials to be vigilant during the monsoon season and to take all necessary safety measures for construction activities, including the movement of heavy vehicles and cranes.
Regarding track safety, Srivastava instructed officials to create an action plan for the best use of track machines and tower cars to strengthen safety and avoid punctuality loss.