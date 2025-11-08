SCR marks 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ with tribute at Rail Nilayam

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) commemorated the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram with a stirring rendition of the national song at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad, on Friday.

The event was led by General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, along with Additional General Manager Satya Prakash, senior officers and staff, who joined together in a heartfelt tribute.

The celebration, held as part of a year-long series of events, paid homage to the literary genius of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, whose composition continues to inspire unity, sacrifice and devotion to the Motherland.

The initiative also aimed to remind citizens of the enduring values enshrined in the song, reaffirming national solidarity across generations. SCR plans to organise more cultural and educational programmes through the year to celebrate the historic milestone.