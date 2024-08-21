SCR to run special trains

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) on Sunday announced that it will run special trains between various destinations.

Train no 07165 (Hyderabad-Cuttack) will depart from Hyderabad at 8:10 pm and arrive at Cuttack at 5:45 pm on the next day. The date of the journey is from August 27 to September 17.

Train no 07166 (Cuttack-Hyderabad) will depart from Cuttack at 11:30 pm and arrive in Hyderabad at 9 pm on the next day. The date of the journey is from August 28 to September 18. En route, these special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Berhampur, Khurda Road, and Bhubaneswar stations in both directions.