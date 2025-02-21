Second ANMs call off strike

Hyderabad: Telangana State Second ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife) Union, which had called for an indefinite strike demanding to resolve their issues, has temporarily called off the strike after the assurance given to resolve their issues during the talks held with Commissioner RV Karnan.

The AITUC leader M Narsimha said that they would talk to government representatives regarding the sanction of OPANM and regular ANM posts in urban PHCs. He said that the government expressed its willingness to implement retirement benefits and 100 per cent gross salary for second ANMs who were not eligible to write the exam. He said that they were promised to pay the pending PRC dues of seven months and sub-center rent dues by March 31.

The ANMs said that if someone does not report for duty without giving a specific time, they were facing work pressure due to the fact that those duties were assigned to second ANMs. He explained to the commissioner that the work pressure had increased and they were falling sick due to having to write about 38 types of records and also online. He said that the commissioner had assured them that he would work to reduce the work pressure.