Secunderabad Cantonment Board locals demand vaccination centre in each ward

Secunderabad: Once again locals of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) are facing hardship to avail the second jab of vaccine, as there is only a single vaccination centre in SCB limits, which is fails to cater to the large population. Hence, locals demand vaccination centres in all the eight wards under the SCB limits.

Hundreds of people who are waiting for their second jab request the SCB officials to launch mobile vaccine vans like that in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

"We have to travel all Bowenpally to get vaccinated which is about 10 Km from my place. Besides it also lacks proper equipment. We have many times requested the concerned authorities to allot a proper vaccination centre in every ward, but no action has been taken," said Nayeem, a resident of SCB.

Fumed citizens ask why is that they are always deprived of all the facilities. Lack of vaccines in Bowenpally made people throng the open vaccination centre in Marredpally, which at present is unable to provide jabs.

"Though SCB officials last month promised to give inoculation to the residents of ward 5 by launching an open vaccination centre at Vasavi Nagar community hall, but no action has been taken.

Many times, we have requested the concerned officials to allot individual centres in all the eight wards," said T Satish Kumar Gupta, president of Vasavi Nagar, SCB.

"The launch of mobile vaccination vans would be helpful, especially for the senior citizens. Whereas in other municipalities, vaccination drives are taking place smoothly but here it is delayed," said Rupesh Reddy, another resident of SCB.