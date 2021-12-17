  • Menu
Secunderabad: Vijay Diwas fete held at Veerula Sainik Smarak

As part of the Vijay Diwas celebrations, a wreath laying ceremony was organised at Veerula Sainik Smarak, Army Parade Ground, Secunderabad on Thursday.

Secunderabad: As part of the Vijay Diwas celebrations, a wreath laying ceremony was organised at Veerula Sainik Smarak, Army Parade Ground, Secunderabad on Thursday.

Also, a walk of 1971 war veterans was organised by 1 EME Centre at Secunderabad and band display was conducted by Artillery Centre at Golconda.

Blankets for the homeless and needy were also distributed, said a senior officer, defence wing, Hyderabad.

