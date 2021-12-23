Shamshabad: Illegal roads laid by private traders removed

Shamshabad: The authorities on Wednesday removed the roads that were laid illegally by private traders for their ventures at Firangi Canal. It is learnt that the Firangi canal was built by the Nawab of Telangana a century ago and now a days it has become an asset for the private traders or the real estate "agents to construct structures without the prior permission from the government.

Responding to the complaint lodge by the Congress SC cell State vice-president Jalapally Narender over the illegal roads laid over the Firangi Canal by the private traders, the authorities swung into action and removed the roads. The Shamshabad Tahsildar Janardhan Rao assured that PD Act will be filed on the offenders if necessary and added that a strict action will be taken against those responsible for it.