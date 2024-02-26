Shanmukh Jaswanth: Updates on Investigation of Telangana YouTuber Drug Case

Legal action against YouTuber in drug case

Shanmukh Jaswanth, a YouTuber and former contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu, will be the target of the Narsingi police of Cyberabad's search for drug dealers. Summons have been sent to Mr. Shanmukh by the authorities. The police confirmed that Mr. Shanmukh was regularised under Section 27 of the NDPS Act due to the small amount of 16 grams of contraband that was found on him. But the authorities are bound to interrogate him regarding the peddlers' suppliers and any other potential clients.

In relation to the drug case that was lodged against him, the Narsingi police have served him with a notice to appear for questioning under 41 CrPC. The results of Shanmukh's drug test, according to officials, will be released in approximately ten days, and they will take appropriate action depending on the report's findings.

YouTuber's role in the Telangana drug scandal

A run-in with the law followed Shanmukh Jaswanth's possession of cannabis. The events transpired when, in response to a woman's complaint, the police went to his residence to arrest his brother, Sampath Vinay. The police apprehended Shanmukh and his brother during the search. After becoming well-known for his short film work, Shanmukh's web series "Software Developer" and "Surya" catapulted him to stardom. Having been in a car accident in Jubilee Hills before, Shanmukh is no stranger to the limelight that comes with legal troubles.