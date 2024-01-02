Sharmila’s son to get engaged on Jan 18

Hyderabad: YSRTP founder-president YS Sharmila on Monday made the announcement of engagement of her son YS Raja Reddy, on her official twitter handle. She said the engagement would be performed on January 18. She also said the marriage of her son would be performed on February 17.

Sharmila wished people of Telugu States and late YSR's fans a happy New Year. She shared the news of her son YS Raja Reddy’s engagement to his sweetheart Atluri Priya on January 18 and their wedding set for February 17” Sharmila tweeted.

She said, “Tomorrow, we’ll visit YSR ghat at Idupulapaya, accompanied by the soon-to-be bride and groom, to present the first invitation card and seek Dad’s blessings,” she said

Sharmila's son YS Raja Reddy recently completed his MS abroad. Her daughter Anjali Reddy completed her BBA degree from a university in the USA. According to reports, the Umaid Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan will be the venue for their wedding.