SIT holds review meet on illegal betting cases
Hyderabad: The Special Investigative Team (SIT) formed to investigate illegal online betting app cases opined that these cases must be dealt with in a systematic and coordinated manner to ensure effective enforcement of the law.
On Wednesday, to assess the progress of online betting app cases registered across the state, the SIT conducted a review meeting. During the meeting, the SIT reviewed the status of all such cases, which are currently at various stages of investigation.
According to SIT, in order to streamline the process, the SIT has decided to formulate a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) very soon for the investigation and prosecution of these cases. Once the SOP is finalised, a dedicated workshop will be conducted to brief and train the concerned officers on the standard procedures to be followed.
Additionally, an Investigative Support Centre will be made functional within the SIT to provide necessary guidance and ensure uniform application of legal provisions and investigation process in handling cases related to betting apps.