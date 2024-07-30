Social entrepreneur receives honorary doctorate

Hyderabad: Social entrepreneur and founder of BlueDrop Enviro, Dontireddy Gangadhara Reddy, was awarded an honorary doctorate from Chicago Open University during a convocation ceremony held at the India International Centre in New Delhi recently.

Reddy, a green card holder from the USA, founded two software companies in a successful decade-long career in the IT industry, before returning to India. With a passion for sustainable development and a vision to create a greener future, he gave up a flourishing career in the IT industry and, upon his return, transitioned into the field of sustainable, green technologies to remediate the plaguing problem of polluted water. He has been spreading awareness through seminars, technical discussions in various forums and most importantly walking the talk by implementation of the nature-based solutions on wastewater treatment, sewage treatment and remediation of polluted lakes.

In pursuit of this vision, Reddy founded BlueDrop Enviro, a company dedicated to providing innovative and eco-friendly environmental solutions. Under his leadership, BlueDrop Enviro has made significant strides in promoting sustainability and environmental conservation in India. For the last 7 years, BlueDrop Enviro has been using scientific and sustainable solutions in setting up Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and remediation of polluted lakes across India.

He urged everyone to adopt a lifestyle that mitigates the impact of pollution and encouraged private and government organisations to implement proven and well-engineered nature-based solutions that are capable of reversing these adverse effects. He particularly emphasised that educational institutions should take the initiative to implement aptly engineered nature-based solutions, as this could enhance environmental awareness and knowledge among students, enabling our youth to protect the environment for the future with the right perspective.