South Central Railway to run special train services

Hyderaba: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during the Summer season, South Central Railway will run the special trains between Hyderabad – Tirupati and Kacheguda – Tirupati.

Train no -07433 (Hyderabad – Tirupati) will depart from Hyderabad at 6:40 pm and will arrive at Tirupati at 7:50 am on the next day and date of the journey is on May 31, June 7, 14, 21 and 28. Train no -07434 (Tirupati - Hyderabad) will depart from Tirupati at 9:25 pm and will arrive in Hyderabad at 8:30 am on the next day and date of the journey is on June 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

En route, these special trains will also stop at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations in both the directions. These special trains will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, sleeper Class and general second class coaches.

Train no -07297(Kacheguda – Tirupati) will depart from Kacheguda at 11:20 pm and arrive at Tirupati at 11 am on the next day and date of joinery is no June 1. Train no -07298(Tirupati – Kacheguda) will depart from Tirupati at 3 pm and arrive at Kacheguda at 4 am on the next day and date of joinery is no June 2.

These summer special trains will stop at Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Rd, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Rajampet and Renigunta stations in both the directions. These trains consists of first AC, AC II Tier, AC III Tier, sleeper and general second class coaches.