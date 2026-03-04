Indian operators resume flights to select West Asian cities

New Delhi: Many Indian airlines have announced the resumption of regular and special flights to select cities in West Asia from Tuesday.

Private carrier SpiceJet said it will operate one special flight each from Fujairah (United Arab Emirates) to Delhi and Kochi, and two special flights to Mumbai, on Tuesday and over the next few days.

From Wednesday, it will also resume its regular flights from Fujairah to Delhi and Mumbai.

New airline Akasa Air has announced the launch of its regular service between Mumbai and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) from Tuesday.

From Wednesday, it will operate regular flights to Jeddah from Mumbai and Ahmedabad. However, all its flights to Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kuwait and Riyadh will remain cancelled until Wednesday.