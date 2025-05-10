Special poojas held across State for soldiers’ safety

Hyderabad: Special poojas were conducted at various temples across the State, praying for the safety of Indian soldiers amid the war-like situation following Operation Sindoor, launched by the armed forces in retaliation to the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Friday gave key instructions to the Endowment Department officials to hold special poojas in every temple in the State to ensure the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ undertaken by the Indian Army. “It is an occasion when we all need to stand by the Indian armed forces at such a critical time. It is a matter of joy that the second attack on terrorist camps in Pakistan by India, Operation Sindoor, was successful,” said Surekha. “Terrorism, no matter what form it takes, wherever it is, must be dealt with sternly. Operation Sindoor, the Indian military’s action against the recent attack on our country’s citizens in Kashmir, is welcomed by everyone. Not as a Telangana Minister, but as a citizen of such a great country, I am very happy about this action. We cannot bring back the brave soldiers we lost in Pulwama, their sacrifice is eternal. We will remember them as long as we live,” said Surekha.

Special pooja was performed in temples including Sri Kaleshwara Muktheswara Temple, Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy Temple at Karmanghat, Ketaki Sangameshwara Swamy Temple in Zaheerabad, Kala Bhairava Swamy Temple in the city.