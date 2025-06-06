Sphoorthy Engineering College Celebrates Telangana Formation Day

Sphoorthy Engineering College marked Telangana State Formation Day with a spirited celebration organized by the NCC Unit and Freshman Department. Students presented insightful tributes to the state's history, highlighting its struggles and cultural legacy. Secretary Sri S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inspired attendees with a powerful address on unity and progress.

Principal Dr. Giridhar Akkula and Dr. Gayathri Pavsni commended the students’ enthusiasm and creativity. The presence of NCC CTO Arafth, faculty, and prize-winning students added to the event's grandeur. The celebration deepened pride in Telangana’s heritage while promoting cultural awareness and active student participation.