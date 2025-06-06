Live
- Master Dhruva Shines as Youngest Equestrian Star at Hyderabad Horse Show 2025
- Sash Ceremony Launches Miss Universe Telangana & Andhra Pradesh Journey
- New Music Academy Opens in Punjagutta to Inspire Young Talent
- Sandalwood policy to be simplified soon: Eshwar Khandre
- From Trust to Turmoil: The WazirX Saga and the Imperative for Accountability in Crypto Exchanges
- Why Ethics in Education Must Evolve Beyond Exam Conduct
- AP inter supplementary exam results likely to be released tomorrow
- Crystal Crop Protection Limited launches “RICEACT” – a “revolutionary” herbicide for paddy cultivation and “JIVORA” – a “next-generation” insecticide for cotton
- PM Modi inaugurates Chenab Bridge in J&K, interacts with engineers, workers
- Study shows how Covid virus shields itself during replication
Sphoorthy Engineering College Celebrates Telangana Formation Day
Highlights
Sphoorthy Engineering College marked Telangana State Formation Day with a spirited celebration organized by the NCC Unit and Freshman Department....
Sphoorthy Engineering College marked Telangana State Formation Day with a spirited celebration organized by the NCC Unit and Freshman Department. Students presented insightful tributes to the state's history, highlighting its struggles and cultural legacy. Secretary Sri S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inspired attendees with a powerful address on unity and progress.
Principal Dr. Giridhar Akkula and Dr. Gayathri Pavsni commended the students’ enthusiasm and creativity. The presence of NCC CTO Arafth, faculty, and prize-winning students added to the event's grandeur. The celebration deepened pride in Telangana’s heritage while promoting cultural awareness and active student participation.
Next Story