State BJP welcomes Centre's agriculture reforms bills

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said that his party welcomes the three agriculture sector bills passed in Lok Sabha.



In a statement on Friday, he said that the BJP State unit congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the path-breaking reforms in Agriculture sector. He said that his party considers these reforms as historic and are in dire need since independence. The Centre has courageously initiated the reforms, he added.

Rao also said that the Centre's grand goal of making farmers prosperous and agriculture - a viable occupation for even the small landholding farmers will be realised through these new laws.

Achieving industry status for the agriculture sector and bringing massive private investments into the full spectrum of farm sector activities will transform the lives of small and poor farmers, he asserted.

The landmark reforms will ensure multi-fold profitability, lowered risk for small farmers and increase the commercial value for their produce. Farmers will be able to sell their produce at competitive prices and earn alternate income as middlemen, he added.

He further said that the Congress and left parties are staging protests across the nation by misleading and confusing the farmers regarding the reforms initiated by the Modi government. Congress has kept farmers disempowered and exploited them for decades, he alleged stating that it has not taken any initiatives to empower farmers in over five decades of alleged misgovernance.

Stating that the Congress and its regional allies have promoted middlemen and ensured that farmer community stays unorganised to suit their political agenda, he said, "It is a shame that these parties are trying to lead agitations against courageous farmer empowerment reforms initiated by the Modi government," Rao said.

Rao also hoped that the farmers understand that the new reforms are for their own prosperity and freedom from exploitation, both by middlemen and the markets.

He later claimed that the new laws will unleash the potential of the agriculture sector, create sustainable and robust infrastructure, create more jobs, increase productivity, and in turn benefit the poor farmers.