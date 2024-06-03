  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

State Foundation Day celebrated at Raj Bhavan

State Foundation Day celebrated at Raj Bhavan
x
Highlights

The Governor of Telangana and Jharkhand, along with the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, C P Radhakrishnan, emphasised the importance of contributing to the development of Telangana and our nation, Bharat, as the State celebrates its 10th Foundation Day.

Hyderabad: The Governor of Telangana and Jharkhand, along with the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, C P Radhakrishnan, emphasised the importance of contributing to the development of Telangana and our nation, Bharat, as the State celebrates its 10th Foundation Day.

Addressing the gathering after unfurling the national flag at a ceremony to mark Telangana State Decennial Formation Day in Raj Bhavan on Sunday, he emphasised integrity and transparency in contributing to the development of the State, eliminating bribery, and fostering transparency in administration to ensure that the benefits of growth reach the poorest of the poor.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X