State Foundation Day celebrated at Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: The Governor of Telangana and Jharkhand, along with the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, C P Radhakrishnan, emphasised the importance of contributing to the development of Telangana and our nation, Bharat, as the State celebrates its 10th Foundation Day.

Addressing the gathering after unfurling the national flag at a ceremony to mark Telangana State Decennial Formation Day in Raj Bhavan on Sunday, he emphasised integrity and transparency in contributing to the development of the State, eliminating bribery, and fostering transparency in administration to ensure that the benefits of growth reach the poorest of the poor.