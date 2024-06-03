Live
- Be vigilant, alert, Naidu tells counting agents
- Nitrogen pressure reducing stations to cut cost, up productivity
- Over 11,000 poll-related FIRs registered in Andhra Pradesh
- Very hopeful of positive results: Sonia Gandhi
- Nadda holds meet with top BJP leaders
- All arrangements in place for counting exercise
- Vote counting to start at 8.30 am today
- Bengaluru breaks 133-yr record for highest daily rainfall in June
- India created world record with 64.2 cr voting
- Security blanket over AP
Just In
State Foundation Day celebrated at Raj Bhavan
Highlights
The Governor of Telangana and Jharkhand, along with the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, C P Radhakrishnan, emphasised the importance of contributing to the development of Telangana and our nation, Bharat, as the State celebrates its 10th Foundation Day.
Hyderabad: The Governor of Telangana and Jharkhand, along with the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, C P Radhakrishnan, emphasised the importance of contributing to the development of Telangana and our nation, Bharat, as the State celebrates its 10th Foundation Day.
Addressing the gathering after unfurling the national flag at a ceremony to mark Telangana State Decennial Formation Day in Raj Bhavan on Sunday, he emphasised integrity and transparency in contributing to the development of the State, eliminating bribery, and fostering transparency in administration to ensure that the benefits of growth reach the poorest of the poor.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS