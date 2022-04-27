Stray dogs attack 2-year-old boy, dies

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a herd of stray dogs reportedly attacked a 2-year-old boy. The incident took place at Bada Bazaar near Golconda on Tuesday night.

According to the sources, a pack of street dogs reportedly attacked when the 2-year-old Ahmed was playing near his house. The alert locals managed to scare away the dogs. Ahmed was rushed to Niloufer hospital after he was severely injured by the bites on his neck and other parts of the body. The doctors declared Ahmed was brought dead.

The irked residents demanded the government to remove the stray dogs as the even earlier there are many dogs attack incidents in the area. However, police registered a case and an investigation is on.