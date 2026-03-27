Strong & beautiful auditions shine

Auditions for ‘Miss & Mrs Strong & Beautiful India Season 2’ were held at Lord of the Drinks, drawing over 60 participants from diverse fields. Founder Kiranmayee Alivelu curated a platform celebrating confidence and empowerment. Judges including Priyanka Anand Chilaka, Abdul Sarwar and Sridevi Vijaya Das evaluated contestants through ramp walks and interactions.

Thirty finalists were selected for the grand finale. The event highlighted talent, individuality, and resilience, reinforcing its mission to inspire women through confidence, health awareness, and self-expression in a vibrant, inclusive atmosphere.