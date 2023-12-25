  • Menu
Students should focus on their creative hobbies: Sandeep Prakash

Students should focus on their creative hobbies: Sandeep Prakash
Students should focus on their creative hobbies: Sandeep Prakash The Chief Commissioner of GST and Customs Sandeep Prakash urged the students to study hard and focus on creative hobbies for their intended purpose

Hyderabad: Students should focus on their creative hobbies: Sandeep PrakashThe Chief Commissioner of GST and Customs Sandeep Prakash urged the students to study hard and focus on creative hobbies for their intended purpose. He stated there are many ways in which students can make use of creativity in their school career, not only to make learning a little fun, but also to go a long way in achieving academic goals.

The closing ceremony of the 21st annual sports competitions of DRS International School was held in a grand manner at GundlaPochampally of Maisammaguda. Sandeep Prakash presented medals, trophies and certificates to the students, who have won in the annual sports competitions and congratulated them.

Speaking on the occasion, Sandeep Prakash said that Sports could bring students together in a way that nothing else could do and added that sports could teach them how to win and lose. The DRS international school founder and chairman Dayanand Agarwal urged the students to reach new heights with firm commitment and become responsible global citizens after coming out of the school corridors by studying diligently and developing a sense of education. The directors of the school Anjini Kumar Agarwal, Sanjay Agarwal, Garv Agarwal, principal Shanmugam Paramasivan, alumnus of the school, film actress Simran Choudhary and others were also present at the event.

