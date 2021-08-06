'TCEI - TEFA World Photography Day' poster released

Hyderabad: Home Minister of Telangana, Mohammed Mahmood Ali, released 'TCEI - TEFA World Photography Day' poster on Thursday.

Telangana Chamber of Events Industry (TCEI) – an umbrella association of event organizer and associated professionals, and Telangana Event Facilitators Association - a constituent association of TCEI are celebrating the World Photography Day by hosting 'TCEI - TEFA World Photography Day' on August 19.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister of Telangana said, "August 19 is World Photography Day, and I am delighted to release the TCEI - TEFA World Photography Day poster. Lets congratulate and applaud all the photographers in Telangana for their impressive work."

"Photography and photographers have a great significance, a picture is worth thousand words, the powerful images depict the happenings accurately and will be a chronicle of events for posterity, they are a pleasant source of nostalgia. The theme of the photography contest 'Emotions' is apt and can draw the best talent out of the photographers. I wish a grand success for the World Photography Day being organized by TCEI and TEFA," added Home Minister.

TCEI is calling for entries from interested photography professionals for the contest on the theme emotions. Interested contestants can access details from https://forms.gle/zWgwnsLciCdwXTvUA or can contact on 9849003482/ 9010393628/ 9989523143.