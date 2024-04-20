TDP releases video songs highlighting AP govt’s failures

Hyderabad:The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has released four videos highlighting the failures of YSR Congress government in Andhra Pradesh. The Telugu Desam politburo member and political secretary TD Janardhan accompanied by party leaders N Narsi Reddy, T Jyotsna and TDP media committee Chairman Prakash Reddy released the videos at NTR Trust Bhavan in the city on Friday.

The video songs were produced by CBN Warriors and Gummadi Gopalakrishna.

Speaking on the occasion, Janardhan said that the videos would expose

unbridled corruption in the YSR Congress government, misuse of power by the ruling party leaders and the plight of Andhra people in the ‘dictatorial’ rule since the last five years. He said that some celebrities who were moved by the conditions prevailing in Andhra Pradesh came forward and composed the songs.

The TDP leader thanked producers KS Rama Rao and Kodali Venkateswar Rao and Gopalakrishna for producing the video songs.