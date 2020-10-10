Telangana CM KCR gets his property details uploaded online

Hyderabad: The property enlisting process has picked up pace across Telangana as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao registered his assets on Saturday.



CM himself revealed details of the assets including house and non-agricultural properties to Erravalli village secretary Siddeshwar and later got it registered on the website. KCR who was in house in Erravalli village, Markuk mandal of Siddipet district, enrolled his details like a common man. KCR called upon people of the State to enlist their properties in gram panchayats, municipalities, and municipal corporations, including GHMC limits to update details on Dharani portal by October 15.