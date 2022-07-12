Telangana Govt to use modern equipment to identify illegal transport of drugs

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday said that State Police department is equipped with modern equipment to identify illegal transportation of drugs from other States. Police, Excise, Forest, Tribal Welfare and Revenue Departments are working in co-ordination to check drug peddling and usage in the State. The Government is also working in close coordination with Central Drug Control agencies to curb drug peddling menace in the State.

The chief secretary chaired a state-level Narcotics Co-ordination meeting at BRKR Bhavan and said that stringent measures have been taken by the Government to control drug abuse and peddling in the State.

State-level Narcotic coordination meetings is being held quarterly to review and take preventive measures, check drug peddling and consumption more effectively. Somesh Kumar also said that Rythu Bandhu has been stopped to farmers who are cultivating Ganja in the State.

DGP Mahender Reddy said that Police department is taking stringent action on drug peddlers and drug users. Cases are being booked against them under P.D Act. Drug and Narcotic prevention cells have been setup in all Police Commissionerates and District headquarters in the State.