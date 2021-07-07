Telangana Health department bracing for Covid third wave

Hyderabad : Despite denying the Covid third wave, the Telangana government is preparing to deal with it. Health experts across the country are delivering repeated warnings of the third wave, which is expected in the second half of July or early August.

Following the instructions of the Chief Minister, the department is preparing to tackle the wave. Though health officials have been denying any wave, arrangement are being made to curb the upcoming third wave.

Speaking to The Hans India about the arrangements, Director of Medical Education Dr Ramesh Reddy said "The departments is preparing for infrastructure to meet the demands. To deal with any eventuality almost 27,000 oxygen beds are being prepared in all government hospitals. Of them 8,000 beds are ready."

"As it is being said that the third wave may impact children, we are also focusing on that and organising

4,000 beds for children across the State. Around 1,900 of them will be connected to ventilator and CPAP. About 2,000 beds will be available at Gandhi and Niloufer hospitals", he added.

Dr Reddy stated that already 1,000 beds were installed at Niloufer Hoapital. An additional 1,000 beds are in preparation. Apart from that 2,000 beds will be arranged in various medical teaching colleges situated in districts to make treatment easy for rural areas.

The DME said that a pediatric expert committee has been constituted to monitor the Covid situation.

It will alert the government if there any change. Also, procurement of required medicines has been done. All medicines are being stocked to meet the demand on time. The State is preparing for any eventuality in advance, as against other States.

Dr Reddy said that as the Heath department had experienced two waves, the third wave is not a big deal. We are totally ready for it. He also cleared doubts about the third wave and said there is no threat of any wave in the State. "All warnings are only predictions. I am not sure if the wave hits the State".

Apart from health experts, the Director of All-India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS) Randeep Guleria has also warned of the third wave, saying it may hit the country during July or August.