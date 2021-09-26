Telangana: Heavy rain lashes Hyderabad city last night, denizens alerted

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad city on Saturday night for about two hours disrupting public life. The low-lying areas have been inundated and roads in many colonies were flooded with rainwater creating havoc on the people. Meanwhile, a man reportedly drowned in the floodwater in Manikonda. The victim while walking on the Golden Temple road fell into a ditch when he stepped into it without noticing.

The Meteorological department said that the Gulab cyclone, which turned into a severe storm in the Bay of Bengal, is expected to bring heavy rains for the next four days. It said the districts Adilabad, Komuram Bheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamakonda, Siddipet, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts would receive heavy rains in the next three days.

On the other hand, the Gulab cyclone is likely to cross the coast between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur this evening as a result of which heavy rains are expected in Odisha and Telangana. The Meteorological department said that surface periodicity is likely to form in the northeastern and eastern Bay of Bengal on Monday by which there is a possibility of another low-pressure area in the northeastern Bay of Bengal in 24 hours.