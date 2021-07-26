Telangana registers 60 per cent excess rainfall in 22 districts

Hyderabad: Thanks to the active southwest monsoon, the State has received large excess rainfall with an additional 60 per cent and above in 22 districts from June 1 to July 25, IMD bulletin said on Sunday. There was excess 20 per cent to59 per cent rains in 11 districts.

Nirmal, Adilabad, Kumram-Bheem, Warangal Rural and Mahabubabad were among the districts which received "top cumulative" rainfall during the period. According to the bulletin, the southwest monsoon has turned weak over Telangana in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday.

Rain occurred at a few places in the State.Meanwhile, generally cloudy sky with light rains is the forecast for Hyderabad from July 26 to 29, while rain will occur on July 30 and 31.

The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) were: Adilabad, Kagaznagar, Dandepalle, Asifabad, Tamsi, Bejjur and Dahegaonreceived 3 each followed by 2 cm rainfall inKerameri, Kotapalle, Gandhari, Mustabad andMortad. There was 1 cm rain each in Dubbak, Bheemgal, Gudur, Yellareddypet, Machareddy, Ellanthakunta, Domakonda, Nagareddipet, Lingampet, Kammarpalle, Kamareddy, Burgampahad, Srirampur, Mirdoddi, Tadwai, Dharmasagar, Jakranpalle, Talamadugu, Navipet, Ramayampet, Jukkal, Bejjanki, Sadasivanagar, Raghunathpalle, Balkonda, Gambhiraopet, Zaffergadh, Nanganur, Sarangapur, Pinapaka,Bhiknur, Sirpur andBoinpalle.