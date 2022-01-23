Telangana: Several passengers injured in a collision of two buses and a car in Hyderabad

A major accident was avoided in the suburbs of Hyderabad after a car and two buses collided leaving several passengers seriously injured. The incident took place at Vanasthalipuram police station. As the locals informed the police, they arrived at the spot and carried out rescue operations.



According to the police, the person in the car suddenly put brakes, and RTC buses coming at the back of the car collided with each other. The passengers of the bus were seriously injured. However, everyone breathed in a sigh of relief as there is no death occurred. The accident took place near Sagar Complex in BN Reddy Nagar in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the police immediately rushed the injured to the hospital in an ambulance. However, the condition of the two injured in the incident is said to be critical.