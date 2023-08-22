Live
- PL Sector Report: Oil & Gas - Sector Update – Uncertainties to hog OMCs
- Chandrayaan 3 LIVE | Making effort to see tiranga on the Moon: Jyotiraditya Scindia
- Young woman allegedly ends life following lovers suicide in East Godavari
- Onam 2023: Healthy Oats-Based Traditional Recipes
- Premium Kidswear Brand OneFriday Launches first Autumn-Winter Collection "Varsity Chic" at Flagship Store in DLF Mall, Noida
- Keeravaani to collaborate with Chiranjeevi after three decades!
- Prabhas lauds ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ trailer; shares his best wishes
- ‘Weapon’ teaser hints an intense and action-packed thriller
- ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ to have a massive schedule from September 5th
- Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik decides on final decision…
Just In
Telangana State adds 4.76 lakh young voters
Highlights
Total voters now stand at 3.06 cr
Hyderabad : The State has now added 4,76,597 young voters (in the age group of 18-19) who will be exercising their franchise in the upcoming elections. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj informed that the draft roll for 2nd Special Summary Revision (SSR) was published in all 119 Assembly constituencies on Monday. As per the draft roll, the total number of voters in TS stood at 3,06,42,333 wherein 1,53,73,066 are male voters, 1,52,51,797 are female voters and 2,133 voters belong to third gender. Earlier in the final roll published on January 5, it had 2,99,77,659 voters. About 8,31,520 additions were made to this while 1,82,183 were deleted as a point of continuous updating of roll.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS