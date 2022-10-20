Telangana: Youth ends life over loan app harassment in Hyderabad

In a tragic incident where another youth ends life over harassment by loan recovery agents took place in Hyderabad. Going into the details, Nizamuddin recently bought two mobile phones through EMI.



However, Nizamuddin who is facing serious financial problems due to lack of job has not been payingEMIs for some time.

With this, the recovery agents who came to Nizamuddin's house forced him to pay the pending amount of Rs. 4,000. While the people around were watching, the agents got into an argument with the family members.



Meanwhile, victim Nizamuddin, who was offended by this, committed suicide by expressing his grief.

