Telangana’s higher education model impresses Mizoram

Hyderabad: The Director of Higher & Technical Education, Government of Mizoram, Siva Gopal Reddy, recently held a pivotal meeting with the Chairman of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), Prof V Balakista Reddy, on Monday. The discussion was centred on gaining a comprehensive understanding of Telangana’s progressive higher education reforms, its innovative institutional initiatives, and its articulated long-term strategic vision for the sector.

The TGCHE Chairman provided a detailed briefing to the visiting official, outlining a series of transformative measures currently being implemented. These initiatives encompass significant curriculum modernisation in undergraduate programmes, the introduction of the innovative communication-enhancement model known as the “English Algorithm,” strengthening research through MoUs and the launch of the Telangana Journal of Higher Education, and making mandatory student internships to bolster practical exposure.

Furthermore, there are substantial reforms in academic governance and accountability, alongside the expansion of industry-aligned skill programmes to enhance graduate employability. Prof Balakista Reddy firmly emphasised that all TGCHE initiatives are underpinned by the State’s resolute commitment to fostering a future-ready, skill-driven, inclusive, and globally competitive higher education ecosystem, highlighting the Council’s dedication to data-driven policy design and quality assurance frameworks.

In response, Siva Gopal Reddy expressed profound appreciation for Telangana’s structured and evidence-based approach to reform, stating a particular interest in the State's advancements in digital education, Centres of Excellence, and quality assurance systems. He suggested that Telangana’s model could serve as an invaluable reference for reinforcing the delivery of higher education in Mizoram, and expressed interest in exploring avenues for future cooperation.